Wonderful home with HUGE yard that backs up to creek. Outdoor picnic area is perfect for entertaining. Home has open floor plan with lots of windows for natural light. Bring picky clients. This will not last long at this price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 815 Eisenhower Drive have any available units?
815 Eisenhower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.