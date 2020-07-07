All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:00 AM

815 Eisenhower Drive

815 Eisenhower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

815 Eisenhower Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home with HUGE yard that backs up to creek. Outdoor picnic area is perfect for entertaining. Home has open floor plan with lots of windows for natural light. Bring picky clients. This will not last long at this price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Eisenhower Drive have any available units?
815 Eisenhower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 815 Eisenhower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
815 Eisenhower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Eisenhower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 815 Eisenhower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 815 Eisenhower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 815 Eisenhower Drive offers parking.
Does 815 Eisenhower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Eisenhower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Eisenhower Drive have a pool?
No, 815 Eisenhower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 815 Eisenhower Drive have accessible units?
No, 815 Eisenhower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Eisenhower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Eisenhower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Eisenhower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Eisenhower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

