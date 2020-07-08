This home is so cute and has been updated throughout. The colors are beautiful on the inside. The back yard is big & opened. It features a nice patio for outdoor furniture. There is also a very large storage that will hold tons of stuff. This will go quick.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 Thrush Avenue have any available units?
715 Thrush Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.