Duncanville, TX
603 Rolling Ridge Ln
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:16 AM

603 Rolling Ridge Ln

603 Rolling Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

603 Rolling Ridge Ln, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
603 Rolling Ridge Ln Available 04/22/19 Coming Soon 4 Bed 2 Bath in Dallas! - --- CURRENTLY OCCUPIED VIEW FROM STREET ONLY---

4-bed, 2-bath, stove/oven, brick, front porch, fenced backyard,

Current Price is Tentative. If property is listed as 'Coming Soon', this indicates that the property is going through the Make Ready Process. If additions or installations are made to improve the property, the price may change and be updated when property is ready to be viewed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3666076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Rolling Ridge Ln have any available units?
603 Rolling Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 Rolling Ridge Ln have?
Some of 603 Rolling Ridge Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Rolling Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
603 Rolling Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Rolling Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
No, 603 Rolling Ridge Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 603 Rolling Ridge Ln offer parking?
No, 603 Rolling Ridge Ln does not offer parking.
Does 603 Rolling Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Rolling Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Rolling Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 603 Rolling Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 603 Rolling Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 603 Rolling Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Rolling Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Rolling Ridge Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

