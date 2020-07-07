All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

530 Alameda Avenue

530 Alameda Ave · No Longer Available
Location

530 Alameda Ave, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Alameda Avenue have any available units?
530 Alameda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 530 Alameda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
530 Alameda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Alameda Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Alameda Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 530 Alameda Avenue offer parking?
No, 530 Alameda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 530 Alameda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Alameda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Alameda Avenue have a pool?
No, 530 Alameda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 530 Alameda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 530 Alameda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Alameda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Alameda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Alameda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Alameda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

