302 Frank Keasler Boulevard, Duncanville, TX 75116
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled home. EVERYTHING is brand new inside. This home will not last long at this price. Look at the pictures and show them to your pickiest client. Quartz countertops, vinyl plank throughout. This is a show place.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard have any available units?
302 Frank Keasler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.