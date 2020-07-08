All apartments in Duncanville
Duncanville, TX
302 Frank Keasler Boulevard
Last updated November 22 2019 at 2:54 AM

302 Frank Keasler Boulevard

302 Frank Keasler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

302 Frank Keasler Boulevard, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled home. EVERYTHING is brand new inside. This home will not last long at this price. Look at the pictures and show them to your pickiest client. Quartz countertops, vinyl plank throughout. This is a show place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard have any available units?
302 Frank Keasler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
302 Frank Keasler Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard offer parking?
No, 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard have a pool?
No, 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Frank Keasler Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

