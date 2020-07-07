Rent Calculator
219 Timothy Trail
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:58 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
219 Timothy Trail
219 Timothy Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
219 Timothy Trail, Duncanville, TX 75137
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house with wonderful landscaping. Open floor plan. Three storage buildings out back and large RV cover to park your RV or a vehicle that you want to keep out of the weather.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 219 Timothy Trail have any available units?
219 Timothy Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duncanville, TX
.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duncanville Rent Report
.
Is 219 Timothy Trail currently offering any rent specials?
219 Timothy Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Timothy Trail pet-friendly?
No, 219 Timothy Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Duncanville
.
Does 219 Timothy Trail offer parking?
Yes, 219 Timothy Trail offers parking.
Does 219 Timothy Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Timothy Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Timothy Trail have a pool?
No, 219 Timothy Trail does not have a pool.
Does 219 Timothy Trail have accessible units?
No, 219 Timothy Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Timothy Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Timothy Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Timothy Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Timothy Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
