Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
144 Brookside Drive
144 Brookside Drive

144 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

144 Brookside Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Garden home. Peaceful residential street. Close to shopping and schools. Located within 20 minutes of downtown Dallas. Home is tidy, features tile floors, carpet, garage, and small backyard. Large living room opens to dining room. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, nice master retreat. Wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Small eat in area in kitchen. Agent and tenant to verify all information including but not limited to measurements, schools, room sizes, and MLS data. Information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Owner nor broker makes no representations or additional protections against COVID-19. $125.00 on-boarding fee. Restricted showing to acceptable applicant only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Brookside Drive have any available units?
144 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 144 Brookside Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
144 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 144 Brookside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 144 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 144 Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 144 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 144 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 144 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 144 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Brookside Drive has units with dishwashers.

