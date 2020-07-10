144 Brookside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Garden home. Peaceful residential street. Close to shopping and schools. Located within 20 minutes of downtown Dallas. Home is tidy, features tile floors, carpet, garage, and small backyard. Large living room opens to dining room. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, nice master retreat. Wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Small eat in area in kitchen. Agent and tenant to verify all information including but not limited to measurements, schools, room sizes, and MLS data. Information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Owner nor broker makes no representations or additional protections against COVID-19. $125.00 on-boarding fee. Restricted showing to acceptable applicant only.