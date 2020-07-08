Property ready for immediate move-in. 3 bedroom-2 baths. Property located in a culdesac. Spacious front and backyard. Nice size kitchen and living area great for family gatherings and holidays. Schools and other information to be verified by the applicant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1239 Sheree Lane have any available units?
1239 Sheree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.