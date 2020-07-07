1103 Bogart Circle

Amenities
This beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living area with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area and a view to the living room! The master bath has a large dual vanity! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
We are only offering six-month lease for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.