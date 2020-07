Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Large corner home in a cul-de-sac is the perfect C to the 2nd power for you. 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 living spaces with new paint and new vinyl wood flooring. Jack and Jill bath with walk in shower and master bedroom has 3 closets. 2 car garage with fenced in backyard for mans best friend. Covered patio for the great summer BBQ's. This one will go quick!!