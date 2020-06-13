Apartment List
/
TX
/
dripping springs
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

84 Apartments for rent in Dripping Springs, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
22 Units Available
Western Springs Apartments
400 Creek Road, Dripping Springs, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1170 sqft
Western Springs offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
3 Units Available
The Ridge at Headwaters
1040 Flathead Dr, Dripping Springs, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1198 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Diamond Point Drive
215 Diamond Point Drive, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME IN THE HEART OF DRIPPING SPRINGS - ** Lease by June 15 and get HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT ** This beautiful, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Dripping Springs, within walking distance to downtown, close to HEB, Home

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
165 Buckthorn DR
165 Buckthorn Drive, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1992 sqft
Location, location, location! This 3/2.5 is located right in the heart of downtown Dripping Springs, a quick walk to the Farmer's Market, local restaurants and parks.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
430 Old Fitzhugh RD
430 Old Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1501 sqft
Built in 2011, this unit features wood floors, granite counters w/ stainless undermount sink, s/s appliances, 1/2 bath on 1st flr, 1 car garage, 3 beds (inc master w/ en suite) & secondary full bath up, laundry hook-ups up, & fully fenced yard w/
Results within 5 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,491
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11616 Cherisse Drive
11616 Cherisse Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2549 sqft
This gorgeous home is located in the desirable Meridian Park subdivision of southwest Austin.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8016 Levata DR
8016 Levata Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1902 sqft
Great family home in Meridian for lease. Three bedrooms, two full baths, open living area and large separate office. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Large walk-in closet in master.
Results within 10 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
23 Units Available
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1394 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
$
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
9 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
East Oak Hill
31 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to S MoPac Expressway, University of Texas, ACC Campus, AMD, Freescale, James Bowie High, Boone Elementary, Sunset Valley Village Shopping, Davis Hill Park, Whole Foods, Costco. Half basketball court, complimentary fitness classes, hammock area, walking trails behind property, dog park, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Oak Hill
27 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
958 sqft
Close to James Bowie High School, Crowan Elementary School, Covington Middle School, HEB, Bauerle Ranch Park, I-35, Highway 290, and S MoPac Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with jacuzzi, dog park, free video library, pool, courtesy patrol, large walk-in closets, and clothes care center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Oak Hill
15 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,250
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1041 sqft
Gated community with one- and two-bedroom homes, located close to Austin Waldorf School and Route 290. Apartments have patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
East Oak Hill
63 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,307
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
West Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1392 sqft
You can't beat these stunning Texas hill country views and luxurious amenities. Access to nature trails, coffee bar, refreshing pool and 24-hour gym. Interiors are modern and feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and ample storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dripping Springs, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dripping Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Dripping Springs 1 BedroomsDripping Springs 2 BedroomsDripping Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDripping Springs 3 BedroomsDripping Springs Accessible Apartments
Dripping Springs Apartments with BalconyDripping Springs Apartments with GarageDripping Springs Apartments with GymDripping Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDripping Springs Apartments with Move-in Specials
Dripping Springs Apartments with ParkingDripping Springs Apartments with PoolDripping Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerDripping Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsDripping Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Live Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX
Cibolo, TXBastrop, TXFredericksburg, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas