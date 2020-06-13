/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM
25 Accessible Apartments for rent in Dripping Springs, TX
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
$
22 Units Available
Western Springs Apartments
400 Creek Road, Dripping Springs, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1170 sqft
Western Springs offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
23 Units Available
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1394 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
9 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Oak Hill
15 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,250
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village at Western Oaks
55 Units Available
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1382 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
53 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
29 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Oak Hill
4 Units Available
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
795 sqft
Located on Highway 71 with easy access to Downtown Austin. Close to great local restaurants and Whole Foods. Apartments have stainless appliances, fireplace and wall-to-wall vinyl wood flooring. Online rent payments accepted.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
East Oak Hill
34 Units Available
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Archstone Greenbelt is a short walk from these contemporary apartments, which have recessed ceilings, double crown molding and oak cabinetry. Enjoy use of a community garden and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
32 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,223
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
864 sqft
NICHOLS PARK IS AN APPEALING CHOICE THAT REFLECTS THE PREVAILING VERVE IN APARTMENT HOME LIVING. Whether you desire urban accessibility or peaceful solitude, look no further.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
West Oak Hill
6 Units Available
Bee Caves Vistas
6508 Steep Cactus Trl, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1502 sqft
Relax on 20 acres in the Texas Hill Country. These luxury townhomes are brand new and offer gourmet kitchens, garages, and a dog park. Easy access to the Galleria shopping area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated January 18 at 12:23am
West Oak Hill
Contact for Availability
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,214
1461 sqft
Located along Highway 290 and close to Seton Southwest Hospital. Modern apartments include modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community includes a pool, a gym and a courtyard.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Village at Western Oaks
1 Unit Available
8604 Neider DR
8604 Neider Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2019 sqft
1-Story home nestled on an expansive lot, shaded by 27 mature oaks, in Western Oaks! Offering a bright, open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, arched entries & walls of windows for loads of natural light! 3 beds, 2 baths with flex-room which could be
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
16113 Ozarks PATH
16113 Ozarks Path, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3836 sqft
Former model home w/upgrades on cul-de-sac & backs to greenbelt in Lake Travis ISD! W/D, fridge & window treatments included* Living rm w/fireplace & wood flooring.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
4404 Campo Verde DR
4404 Campo Verde Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1945 sqft
Very nice home in Sendera! Hardwood floors, ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths, countertops in the kitchen with tile backsplash, stainless appliances and deck. Great floor plan with two living areas, one up and one down.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
11205 Blairview LN
11205 Blairview Lane, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3482 sqft
Light & bright! Come take a look at this Hillcrest gem of a home & be only a short distance to the area pool. A wonderful 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
East Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
6109 Morning Dew DR
6109 Morning Dew Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1666 sqft
Newer hi efficiency HVAC system, new roof, newer carpet and kitchen countertops. New dishwasher, microwave. Great yard, ready for pets and kids. EZ walk to award-winning schools Patton and Small. Great fam. rm. w/F/P-open plan is light and bright.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
5301 Cypress Ranch BLVD
5301 Cypress Ranch Boulevard, Travis County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3454 sqft
Living and entertaining is a breeze in this bright and open-concept home. Two-sided focal point fireplace is in guest room and great room. Formal and informal dining, plus spacious office or additional living space.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Circle C Ranch
1 Unit Available
6909 Auckland DR
6909 Auckland Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1729 sqft
This great three bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is located in Circle C Ranch, with highly rated schools and convenient shopping and commuting. The home is available starting June 1, 2020.
Similar Pages
Dripping Springs 1 BedroomsDripping Springs 2 BedroomsDripping Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDripping Springs 3 BedroomsDripping Springs Accessible Apartments
Dripping Springs Apartments with BalconyDripping Springs Apartments with GarageDripping Springs Apartments with GymDripping Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDripping Springs Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Live Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX