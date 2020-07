Amenities

Hard to find Duplex! 2 beds, 2 baths and oversized 2-car garage with opener. Vinyl plank floors in living and dining, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths, new carpet in bedrooms and microwave to be installed by March 20. Well maintained and great location close to nice homes and Thorntree Country Club. Good credit and rental history required. No pets please. Owner is also the listing agent