500 Rockcreek Dr

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright & spacious 2-story home that boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Separate dining room and kitchen, huge back yard with deck that's great for family and entertaining. The master bedroom has a sitting area and WIC that features a big master bath.

Laminate throughout downstairs and upstairs, common areas and stairs (tile in kitchen). This home is definitely a must see that has easy access to shopping, restaurants and I-35 and HWY 67! More photos to come soon!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



