Last updated May 10 2020 at 12:26 AM

500 Rockcreek Dr

500 Rock Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Rock Creek Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright & spacious 2-story home that boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Separate dining room and kitchen, huge back yard with deck that's great for family and entertaining. The master bedroom has a sitting area and WIC that features a big master bath.
Laminate throughout downstairs and upstairs, common areas and stairs (tile in kitchen). This home is definitely a must see that has easy access to shopping, restaurants and I-35 and HWY 67! More photos to come soon!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Amenities: Wooded Shed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Rockcreek Dr have any available units?
500 Rockcreek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 500 Rockcreek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
500 Rockcreek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Rockcreek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Rockcreek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 500 Rockcreek Dr offer parking?
No, 500 Rockcreek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 500 Rockcreek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Rockcreek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Rockcreek Dr have a pool?
No, 500 Rockcreek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 500 Rockcreek Dr have accessible units?
No, 500 Rockcreek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Rockcreek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Rockcreek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Rockcreek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Rockcreek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

