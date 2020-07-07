All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 411 Edmonds Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
411 Edmonds Way
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:49 AM

411 Edmonds Way

411 Edmonds Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

411 Edmonds Way, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here’s a well preserved 40 year old home with lots of tasteful wood paneling in a huge living area with stone fireplace…built in cabinet dining area and island kitchen. Tile and wood plank flooring in all but the bedrooms and adjacent hall, which has fresh carpet. There are 2 ceiling fans in the living room, and in each bedroom, plus the kitchen and dining room, to keep cool and your overall AC use lower. High ceilings in living, dining, kitchen areas too. Spacious and Shade filled frontyard with privacy fence back, and two car rear entry garage. You’re close to DeSoto High School and Les Ziegler Park…Hampton and Beltline, and minutes to I35E or I20. Sorry, no vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Edmonds Way have any available units?
411 Edmonds Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Edmonds Way have?
Some of 411 Edmonds Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Edmonds Way currently offering any rent specials?
411 Edmonds Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Edmonds Way pet-friendly?
No, 411 Edmonds Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 411 Edmonds Way offer parking?
Yes, 411 Edmonds Way offers parking.
Does 411 Edmonds Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Edmonds Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Edmonds Way have a pool?
No, 411 Edmonds Way does not have a pool.
Does 411 Edmonds Way have accessible units?
No, 411 Edmonds Way does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Edmonds Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Edmonds Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary