411 Edmonds Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Here’s a well preserved 40 year old home with lots of tasteful wood paneling in a huge living area with stone fireplace…built in cabinet dining area and island kitchen. Tile and wood plank flooring in all but the bedrooms and adjacent hall, which has fresh carpet. There are 2 ceiling fans in the living room, and in each bedroom, plus the kitchen and dining room, to keep cool and your overall AC use lower. High ceilings in living, dining, kitchen areas too. Spacious and Shade filled frontyard with privacy fence back, and two car rear entry garage. You’re close to DeSoto High School and Les Ziegler Park…Hampton and Beltline, and minutes to I35E or I20. Sorry, no vouchers.