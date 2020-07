Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home will not last! Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath ranch in a cul-de-sac, with high-end finishes throughout. You have to see this home! Home has very generous living space at 1871 sq ft and a private back yard great for entertaining. Book your appointment with your agent today!