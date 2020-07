Amenities

parking fireplace oven

ARGYLE ISD!BRING YOUR HORSES!NO CITY RESTRICTIONS AND NO DEED RESTRICTIONS!Very rare opportunity to lease a ranchette on highly sought after FM 1830 IN ARGYLE ISD. 2 bed house and 2.5 acres to live in or possibly run your business. Our rent the house and sublease the pasture and stables. Good spot for ranch hand or trainer. Shop with electric and concrete slab and stables. Property has a small stocked pond and a fountain.