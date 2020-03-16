624 Vickie

Amenities

Home for Rent in Crowley! - See this fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quite neighborhood. This home has just been updated with fresh paint and new carpet. It features a formal dining area, open floor plan, spacious living area, and walk-in closets. The backyard is fenced in and comes with a storage shed. See this property today!



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE5582966)