All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 624 Vickie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
624 Vickie
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:23 PM

624 Vickie

624 Vickie Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

624 Vickie Court, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Home for Rent in Crowley! - See this fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quite neighborhood. This home has just been updated with fresh paint and new carpet. It features a formal dining area, open floor plan, spacious living area, and walk-in closets. The backyard is fenced in and comes with a storage shed. See this property today!

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE5582966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Vickie have any available units?
624 Vickie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 624 Vickie currently offering any rent specials?
624 Vickie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Vickie pet-friendly?
No, 624 Vickie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 624 Vickie offer parking?
No, 624 Vickie does not offer parking.
Does 624 Vickie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Vickie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Vickie have a pool?
No, 624 Vickie does not have a pool.
Does 624 Vickie have accessible units?
No, 624 Vickie does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Vickie have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Vickie does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Vickie have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Vickie does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary