Crowley, TX
405 Ferenz Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

405 Ferenz Avenue

405 Ferenz Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

405 Ferenz Avenue, Crowley, TX 76036
Crowley Park South

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming home with 3 beds, 2 baths in Crowley is available now for applications and immediate move-in! This home is located on a large corner lot with mature trees and nice curb appeal. The interior features a large, open living area, brick fireplace, granite counters and black appliances in the kitchen and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Ferenz Avenue have any available units?
405 Ferenz Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 405 Ferenz Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
405 Ferenz Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Ferenz Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Ferenz Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 405 Ferenz Avenue offer parking?
No, 405 Ferenz Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 405 Ferenz Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Ferenz Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Ferenz Avenue have a pool?
No, 405 Ferenz Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 405 Ferenz Avenue have accessible units?
No, 405 Ferenz Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Ferenz Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Ferenz Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Ferenz Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Ferenz Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

