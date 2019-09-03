200 Julie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

This adorable 3 bedroom is a must see. The entryway opens up to a spacious living area with a decorative fireplace and wood floors. An awesome eat-in kitchen is perfect decorated with white cabinets and chrome handles. The large master bedroom is complete with a beautifully decorated bath. In addition there are two bedrooms and a a really cute guest bath. A covered patio and nicely sized backyard will be great for family time. Cats and non-aggressive breeds for dogs welcome. This home is a must see and will not last long. Schedule a tour today at www.renterswarehouse.com