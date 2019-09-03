This adorable 3 bedroom is a must see. The entryway opens up to a spacious living area with a decorative fireplace and wood floors. An awesome eat-in kitchen is perfect decorated with white cabinets and chrome handles. The large master bedroom is complete with a beautifully decorated bath. In addition there are two bedrooms and a a really cute guest bath. A covered patio and nicely sized backyard will be great for family time. Cats and non-aggressive breeds for dogs welcome. This home is a must see and will not last long. Schedule a tour today at www.renterswarehouse.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 Julie Drive have any available units?
200 Julie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 200 Julie Drive have?
Some of 200 Julie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Julie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Julie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Julie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Julie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 200 Julie Drive offer parking?
No, 200 Julie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 200 Julie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Julie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Julie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 200 Julie Drive has a pool.
Does 200 Julie Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Julie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Julie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Julie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Julie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Julie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
