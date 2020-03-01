3017 Marshall Trail Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage hot tub new construction

BRAND NEW HOME! Don't miss out on the amazing opportunity to be the first occupant in this breathtaking home!

This lovely 4 bedroom, 1 living room, 1 family room, 2 car garage. home features a large family room with lots of light. Cook at a chef's dream kitchen with open floor plan to living room; oversized eat-in island, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, granite counters. Separate dinning room is perfect for your next large gathering. Master suite easily fits king size bed, and the bath is a relaxing oasis with dual sinks and spa-like shower. The community playground are just down the street. The home is ready for move in.