Last updated March 1 2020 at 2:47 AM

3017 Marshall Trail Road

3017 Marshall Trail Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Marshall Trail Rd, Cross Roads, TX 76227

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
new construction
BRAND NEW HOME! Don't miss out on the amazing opportunity to be the first occupant in this breathtaking home!
This lovely 4 bedroom, 1 living room, 1 family room, 2 car garage. home features a large family room with lots of light. Cook at a chef's dream kitchen with open floor plan to living room; oversized eat-in island, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, granite counters. Separate dinning room is perfect for your next large gathering. Master suite easily fits king size bed, and the bath is a relaxing oasis with dual sinks and spa-like shower. The community playground are just down the street. The home is ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Marshall Trail Road have any available units?
3017 Marshall Trail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cross Roads, TX.
What amenities does 3017 Marshall Trail Road have?
Some of 3017 Marshall Trail Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Marshall Trail Road currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Marshall Trail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Marshall Trail Road pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Marshall Trail Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cross Roads.
Does 3017 Marshall Trail Road offer parking?
Yes, 3017 Marshall Trail Road offers parking.
Does 3017 Marshall Trail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Marshall Trail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Marshall Trail Road have a pool?
No, 3017 Marshall Trail Road does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Marshall Trail Road have accessible units?
No, 3017 Marshall Trail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Marshall Trail Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 Marshall Trail Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 Marshall Trail Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3017 Marshall Trail Road does not have units with air conditioning.

