1900 Tomahawk Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand NEW energy-efficient home! The Kate's single-story layout boasts a spacious owner’s suite, complete with dual sinks and walk-in closets. Modern linen cabinets, ash quartz counters, grey hexagonal tile, light gray carpet, and ivory oak vinyl plank in our Elegant package. The ArrowBrooke’s neighborhood schools are some of the best rated in Denton ISD, with new middle and high schools slated to open soon. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills. Landlord to provide brand new kitchen fridge with reasonable offer. Private resident community amenity! Ask agent for quick move in promotion.