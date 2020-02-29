All apartments in Cross Roads
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:04 AM

1900 Tomahawk Trail

1900 Tomahawk Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Tomahawk Trl, Cross Roads, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand NEW energy-efficient home! The Kate's single-story layout boasts a spacious owner’s suite, complete with dual sinks and walk-in closets. Modern linen cabinets, ash quartz counters, grey hexagonal tile, light gray carpet, and ivory oak vinyl plank in our Elegant package. The ArrowBrooke’s neighborhood schools are some of the best rated in Denton ISD, with new middle and high schools slated to open soon. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills. Landlord to provide brand new kitchen fridge with reasonable offer. Private resident community amenity! Ask agent for quick move in promotion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Tomahawk Trail have any available units?
1900 Tomahawk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cross Roads, TX.
What amenities does 1900 Tomahawk Trail have?
Some of 1900 Tomahawk Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Tomahawk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Tomahawk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Tomahawk Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Tomahawk Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cross Roads.
Does 1900 Tomahawk Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Tomahawk Trail offers parking.
Does 1900 Tomahawk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Tomahawk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Tomahawk Trail have a pool?
No, 1900 Tomahawk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Tomahawk Trail have accessible units?
No, 1900 Tomahawk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Tomahawk Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Tomahawk Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Tomahawk Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Tomahawk Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

