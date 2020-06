Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Gorgeous Hill Country Living. 3/3 in Stagecoach Hills. Located on private 1.5 acres. You'll love evenings on the shaded front covered porch or by the beautiful rock fireplace inside. Enjoy your morning coffee and Hill Country views on either the upper or lower wooden deck. Inside this custom built home boasts of granite counter tops, lots of wood trim, tile floors. This is a MUST SEE! Call today. Josh Rand. RentersWarehouse.com. (512) 549-6079