patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Beautiful single story home! Great open floor plan, large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, nice kitchen with upgraded appliances, comes with refrigerator, built in microwave, sprinkler system, garage door opener, covered patio, crown molding, lots of tile, garden tub/shower and double vanity in the master bathroom, community pool. Easy access to IH-10 and shopping. All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fees apply.