Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

173 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX

Finding an apartment in Copperas Cove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Chestnut Drive
123 Chestnut Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1073 sqft
123 Chestnut Drive Available 07/06/20 Small Dogs Accepted! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 W AVE E
716 West Avenue East, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1134 sqft
716 W AVE E Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom in Copperas Cove - This Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 bath has remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Home features a split floor plan for privacy, formal dinning area and covered patio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
509 Traci
509 Traci Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1161 sqft
509 Traci Drive - Please call our agent Debbie at 325-665-4545 for showings and more information. (RLNE2464310)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
904 Traci
904 Traci Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1342 sqft
904 Traci Drive - (RLNE2002945)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
House Creek North
1 Unit Available
2202 Scott Dr
2202 Scott Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
3 bed/ 2.5bath with Game room - Property Id: 58392 3B/2.5Bath with Game room. Large master bedroom with NEW carpet. All bedrooms and game room on 2nd floor. Master bath has jetted tub and large walk in closet. Game room and other 2 beds nice size.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Colonial Park
1 Unit Available
401 E Hogan
401 East Hogan Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1826 sqft
401 E Hogan Available 07/08/20 - PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE. (RLNE5788819)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
404 Jessica Cir
404 Jessica Circle, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2761 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 25th!!! Spacious home with fenced in yard. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with central heat/air, dishwasher, covered patio, and washer & dryer connections. PETS ALLOWED UPON OWNER APPROVAL!!! ***NO REFRIGERATOR***

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
House Creek North
1 Unit Available
2306 Scott Dr
2306 Scott Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
3263 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1509 Indian Camp Trl
1509 Indian Camp Trail, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1569 sqft
**COMING SOON** 1509 INDIANCAMP TRL, COPPERAS COVE Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage for rent in Walker Place. Home is 1569 sf. with carpet through out.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Colonial Park
1 Unit Available
807 N Main St
807 North Main Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1187 sqft
***NOW AVAILABLE*** 807 N Main St. in Copperas Cove Quaint, Updated, three Bedroom, One bathroom home for rent on Main Street in Cove. Home is 1187 Sq. ft. with a converted garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1108 South 21 Street
1108 South 21st Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$725
978 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a fenced yard, 1 car garage, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and a gas range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet. Please contact JWC for more information.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3404 Jacob Street
3404 Jacob Street, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1977 sqft
Charming four bedroom in Copperas Cove! This lovely home has lots of great features. For starters, the livingroom is well sized and has a nice wood burning fireplace. There are two dining areas.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
202 Patterson St
202 Patterson Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage with opener Amenities include: - New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile Flooring

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3414 LUCAS STREET
3414 Lucas Street, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1553 sqft
AMAZING 4-BEDROOM HOME RANCH STYLE HOME BY APPT. - Call 254-547-3311 for appointment...M-F 2-4pm, Sat. 10-Noon. Well kept home in nice Copperas Cove subdivision features open living area with plenty of light and wall space.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2003 DENNIS
2003 Dennis Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1115 sqft
2003 DENNIS Available 01/13/20 - Nice sized living room. Newer flooring and paint. Chain link fence backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4252130)

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
601 Westview Circle
601 Westview Circle, Copperas Cove, TX
2 Bedrooms
$599
3136 sqft
There is a front door and a back door for an emergency exit. Requirements: Application fee of $30 (money order) per adult is required and non-refundable.
Results within 1 mile of Copperas Cove
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3275 Etta Kay
3275 Etta Kay Ln, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1880 sqft
3275 Etta Kay Available 06/30/20 Country Living! - Beautiful country two-story home on two-plus acres with abundant trees! Two-car garage, circular front drive, and large storage building.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2405 Wisteria Ln
2405 Wisteria Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
4 Bedrooms
Ask
e.g. Apt. 201 or The Arbor or Corner Two Bedroom Available 05/31/20 Available June 2020!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area, fireplace, a covered patio and ceiling fans throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Copperas Cove

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3703 Brunswick Drive
3703 Brunswick Drive, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1662 sqft
3703 Brunswick Drive Available 07/01/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Amazing single family home on the corner lot of Brunswick Drive is located in Bunny Trail Estates, close to Clear Creek Gate.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2203 Sea Eagle
2203 Sea Eagles Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2292 sqft
2203 Sea Eagle Available 08/03/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in the Eagle Valley subdivision. The Home features 2292 SQFT with wood & carpet flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stratford
1 Unit Available
3405 CARPET
3405 Carpet Ln, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1341 sqft
3405 CARPET Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom close to Ft Hood! - Living room has cathedral ceiling and fireplace. Spacious kitchen and breakfast area. Double vanities in master bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lonesome Dove
1 Unit Available
3206 Doffy Dr.
3206 Doffy Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1642 sqft
3206 Doffy Dr. Available 07/02/20 This Could Be Your Home! - Four bedroom in Lonesome Dove Estates.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trimmier Estates
1 Unit Available
707 W Vega
707 West Vega Lane, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1853 sqft
707 W Vega Available 07/14/20 707 W Vega Ln, Killeen, Tx, 76542 - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bath, with large back yard, available in the highly desired neighborhood of Trimmeir Estaes in Killeen.
City Guide for Copperas Cove, TX

With a history that dates back to 4,000 B.C., when buffalo hunters inhabited the area, Copperas Cove, Texas, has a rich history as a railway center and a cotton manufacturer. Today, Copperas Cove provides pivotal services for soldiers stationed at nearby Fort Hood, as well as for their families.

When you see downtown Copperas Cove, you'll feel as if you were transported right back into a 1950s movie, complete with James Dean, Stetson hats and Bel Air convertibles. Perhaps it's fitting that Copperas Cove is located right in the heart of central Texas. The town seems to encapsulate the best, most intriguing aspects of the region, both in appearance and in spirit. With a population of 33,374 (2012 Census), Copperas Cove is part of the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood metropolitan area, but it manages to maintain its own unique identity. Known to locals as "Cove," its history as an inhabited area dates back to 4,000 B.C., when nomadic tribes of buffalo hunters are known to have lived on the land. Today, Copperas Cove is a thriving small city that has everything you'd want in an urban-styled suburb, including a great public transportation system and a Wal-Mart Supercenter. With Fort Hood only about 12 minutes away, Copperas Cove is also an important service provider for those stationed and employed at the base. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Copperas Cove, TX

Finding an apartment in Copperas Cove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

