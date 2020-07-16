12 Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX with gyms
With a history that dates back to 4,000 B.C., when buffalo hunters inhabited the area, Copperas Cove, Texas, has a rich history as a railway center and a cotton manufacturer. Today, Copperas Cove provides pivotal services for soldiers stationed at nearby Fort Hood, as well as for their families.
When you see downtown Copperas Cove, you'll feel as if you were transported right back into a 1950s movie, complete with James Dean, Stetson hats and Bel Air convertibles. Perhaps it's fitting that Copperas Cove is located right in the heart of central Texas. The town seems to encapsulate the best, most intriguing aspects of the region, both in appearance and in spirit. With a population of 33,374 (2012 Census), Copperas Cove is part of the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood metropolitan area, but it manages to maintain its own unique identity. Known to locals as "Cove," its history as an inhabited area dates back to 4,000 B.C., when nomadic tribes of buffalo hunters are known to have lived on the land. Today, Copperas Cove is a thriving small city that has everything you'd want in an urban-styled suburb, including a great public transportation system and a Wal-Mart Supercenter. With Fort Hood only about 12 minutes away, Copperas Cove is also an important service provider for those stationed and employed at the base. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Copperas Cove renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.