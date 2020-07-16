Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX with gyms

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Clear Creek Meadows
1202 S FM-116, Copperas Cove, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities include an on-site business center, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, private terraces, ceiling fans and plenty of warm, natural light. Many units also offer walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Copperas Cove
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
15 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Copperas Cove
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
6 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$654
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
2 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
12 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$972
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
3 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
5 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
5 Units Available
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
812 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
6 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$660
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$754
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3402 Lorne Dr
3402 Lorne Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1667 sqft
Features: All appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, bonus room, fenced back yard with sprinkler system, 2 car garage. Bonus: Access to the HOA community pool, splash pad, park, gym and a block away is a park with walking trails.
City Guide for Copperas Cove, TX

With a history that dates back to 4,000 B.C., when buffalo hunters inhabited the area, Copperas Cove, Texas, has a rich history as a railway center and a cotton manufacturer. Today, Copperas Cove provides pivotal services for soldiers stationed at nearby Fort Hood, as well as for their families.

When you see downtown Copperas Cove, you'll feel as if you were transported right back into a 1950s movie, complete with James Dean, Stetson hats and Bel Air convertibles. Perhaps it's fitting that Copperas Cove is located right in the heart of central Texas. The town seems to encapsulate the best, most intriguing aspects of the region, both in appearance and in spirit. With a population of 33,374 (2012 Census), Copperas Cove is part of the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood metropolitan area, but it manages to maintain its own unique identity. Known to locals as "Cove," its history as an inhabited area dates back to 4,000 B.C., when nomadic tribes of buffalo hunters are known to have lived on the land. Today, Copperas Cove is a thriving small city that has everything you'd want in an urban-styled suburb, including a great public transportation system and a Wal-Mart Supercenter. With Fort Hood only about 12 minutes away, Copperas Cove is also an important service provider for those stationed and employed at the base. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Copperas Cove, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Copperas Cove renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

