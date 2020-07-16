12 Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX with gyms

With a history that dates back to 4,000 B.C., when buffalo hunters inhabited the area, Copperas Cove, Texas, has a rich history as a railway center and a cotton manufacturer. Today, Copperas Cove provides pivotal services for soldiers stationed at nearby Fort Hood, as well as for their families.

When you see downtown Copperas Cove, you'll feel as if you were transported right back into a 1950s movie, complete with James Dean, Stetson hats and Bel Air convertibles. Perhaps it's fitting that Copperas Cove is located right in the heart of central Texas. The town seems to encapsulate the best, most intriguing aspects of the region, both in appearance and in spirit. With a population of 33,374 (2012 Census), Copperas Cove is part of the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood metropolitan area, but it manages to maintain its own unique identity. Known to locals as "Cove," its history as an inhabited area dates back to 4,000 B.C., when nomadic tribes of buffalo hunters are known to have lived on the land. Today, Copperas Cove is a thriving small city that has everything you'd want in an urban-styled suburb, including a great public transportation system and a Wal-Mart Supercenter. With Fort Hood only about 12 minutes away, Copperas Cove is also an important service provider for those stationed and employed at the base.