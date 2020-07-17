All apartments in Copperas Cove
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1507 Little Street

1507 Little Street · (254) 518-3590
Location

1507 Little Street, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1507 Little Street · Avail. Aug 10

$895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1507 Little Street Available 08/10/20 1507 Little Street. Copperas Cove, TX - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES:
CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.coryellcounty.org/upload/page/8964/2020/Disaster%20Declaration%202%208%20April%2020.pdf
FORT HOOD:https://www.fox44news.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/82/2020/03/Ft.-Hood-Shelter-In-Place-Order.pdf

This three bedroom two bath single family home is equipped a two car garage, covered patio, fenced in back yard and is located in the Copperas Cove Independent School District.

**** The availability date is 10 days from end of lease. A property may be available sooner than the 10 day “make ready” time frame. Please inquire for an update ****

Domestic animals accepted on our pet friendly properties for a fee of $200.00 per animal. No exceptions!
Restrictions on all pet friendly properties. Inquire before applying.
All vaccination records required prior to lease up appointment.

*Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE4239036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

