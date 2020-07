Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar community garden concierge conference room e-payments game room online portal pool table trash valet

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome to The Lakeside at Coppell Apartments, a Luxe Living Apartment Community featuring distinct living and spacious floor plans.



Your pet-friendly, newly-renovated home features private access, granite countertops, designer accents, a wood-burning fireplace and spacious closets. Some floor plans also feature attached garages, lake views and gorgeous townhome layouts. Everything has designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.



Relax by our refreshing resort-style swimming pool with Wi-Fi deck, or work up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center or full-sized basketball, tennis and sand volleyball courts.Conveniently located by the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and situated just minutes from Grapevine, Texas to the west, Lewisville, Texas to the north, and Irving and Dallas to the south. Lakeside at Coppell offers easy access to Texas Hwy 121, Sam Rayburne Tollway, Interstate 35 East and I-635 the Lyndo