934 Sugarberry Drive

EASY TO CARE FOR SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH TALL CEILINGS. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE STAINLESS APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, & IS OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM. UPSTAIRS CAN BE GAME ROOM, OFFICE OR JUST A QUIET PLACE TO RETREAT TO.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
