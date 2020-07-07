All apartments in Coppell
934 Sugarberry Drive

934 Sugarberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

934 Sugarberry Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
EASY TO CARE FOR SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH TALL CEILINGS. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE STAINLESS APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, & IS OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM. UPSTAIRS CAN BE GAME ROOM, OFFICE OR JUST A QUIET PLACE TO RETREAT TO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Sugarberry Drive have any available units?
934 Sugarberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 934 Sugarberry Drive have?
Some of 934 Sugarberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Sugarberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
934 Sugarberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Sugarberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 934 Sugarberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 934 Sugarberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 934 Sugarberry Drive offers parking.
Does 934 Sugarberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 Sugarberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Sugarberry Drive have a pool?
No, 934 Sugarberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 934 Sugarberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 934 Sugarberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Sugarberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 Sugarberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 934 Sugarberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 934 Sugarberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

