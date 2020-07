Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Adorable cottage home that is move in ready. The open concept living features a wood burning fireplace and tall cathedral ceilings. The galley style kitchen opens to the dining room and living room. The spacious master bedroom, bathroom, & walk-in closet are separate from the other bedrooms for privacy. Home includes the refrigerator and full size washer & dryer. Conveniently located near DFW Airport and major highways. Great place to call home!