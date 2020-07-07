All apartments in Coppell
Last updated May 15 2020 at 10:02 AM

851 Kilbridge Lane

851 Kilbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

851 Kilbridge Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
This immaculate well maintaned 1 half story house invites comfort with modern elegance. With 4 bedrooms,3 baths, game room-wired for media room and a generous living space with high vaulted ceilings,freshly painted,custom blinds and new carpet around is a perfect home for relaxing and entertaining.Master bathroom, guest bathroom, all updated with new flooring, frame less shower and kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. Huge room-4th bedroom upstairs have an attached bathroom perfect for guests looking for privacy. Beautiful bamboo flooring through out the living area with plenty of light into the open floor layout. Washer-dryer included. OPEN ENROLLMENT TO COPPELL ISD SCHOOL. Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Kilbridge Lane have any available units?
851 Kilbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 851 Kilbridge Lane have?
Some of 851 Kilbridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Kilbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
851 Kilbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Kilbridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 851 Kilbridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 851 Kilbridge Lane offer parking?
No, 851 Kilbridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 851 Kilbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 Kilbridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Kilbridge Lane have a pool?
No, 851 Kilbridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 851 Kilbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 851 Kilbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Kilbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 Kilbridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 851 Kilbridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 Kilbridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

