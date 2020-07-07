851 Kilbridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room

This immaculate well maintaned 1 half story house invites comfort with modern elegance. With 4 bedrooms,3 baths, game room-wired for media room and a generous living space with high vaulted ceilings,freshly painted,custom blinds and new carpet around is a perfect home for relaxing and entertaining.Master bathroom, guest bathroom, all updated with new flooring, frame less shower and kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. Huge room-4th bedroom upstairs have an attached bathroom perfect for guests looking for privacy. Beautiful bamboo flooring through out the living area with plenty of light into the open floor layout. Washer-dryer included. OPEN ENROLLMENT TO COPPELL ISD SCHOOL. Great location.