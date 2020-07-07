838 Lockhaven Lane

Amenities
Beautifully updated home for lease in Coppell. The kitchen features ss appliances, bright & inviting eat in area w gorgeous picturesque bay window. The living room is expansive w a brick fireplace & a dazzling skylight that provides plentiful natural light. Master suite boasts generous sized bedroom w a recently renovated bathroom w 2 walk in closets. Applications must be completed & paid online through our website. If status is Active, it is still available. Renter's insurance required during the term of the lease.