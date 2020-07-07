838 Lockhaven Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated home for lease in Coppell. The kitchen features ss appliances, bright & inviting eat in area w gorgeous picturesque bay window. The living room is expansive w a brick fireplace & a dazzling skylight that provides plentiful natural light. Master suite boasts generous sized bedroom w a recently renovated bathroom w 2 walk in closets. Applications must be completed & paid online through our website. If status is Active, it is still available. Renter's insurance required during the term of the lease.