Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:56 PM

838 Lockhaven Lane

838 Lockhaven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

838 Lockhaven Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated home for lease in Coppell. The kitchen features ss appliances, bright & inviting eat in area w gorgeous picturesque bay window. The living room is expansive w a brick fireplace & a dazzling skylight that provides plentiful natural light. Master suite boasts generous sized bedroom w a recently renovated bathroom w 2 walk in closets. Applications must be completed & paid online through our website. If status is Active, it is still available. Renter's insurance required during the term of the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 Lockhaven Lane have any available units?
838 Lockhaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 838 Lockhaven Lane have?
Some of 838 Lockhaven Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 Lockhaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
838 Lockhaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Lockhaven Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 Lockhaven Lane is pet friendly.
Does 838 Lockhaven Lane offer parking?
No, 838 Lockhaven Lane does not offer parking.
Does 838 Lockhaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 838 Lockhaven Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Lockhaven Lane have a pool?
No, 838 Lockhaven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 838 Lockhaven Lane have accessible units?
No, 838 Lockhaven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Lockhaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 Lockhaven Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 838 Lockhaven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 Lockhaven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

