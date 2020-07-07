All apartments in Coppell
809 Milton Way
809 Milton Way

809 Milton Way · No Longer Available
Location

809 Milton Way, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath, two story, two car garage townhome. Featuring hardwoods downstairs and carpeting upstairs, and tile in the kitchen and baths. All kitchen appliances furnished, except for the refrigerator. Granite counter tops with an island. Full size washer and dryer connections. Garden tub and stand alone shower in master bath. This home also has hardwood flooring downstairs, and a media room. Decorative lighting, skylights, walk-in closets, fireplace, ceiling fans and blinds on all windows. This community also comes with a community pool and fitness center for your use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Milton Way have any available units?
809 Milton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 809 Milton Way have?
Some of 809 Milton Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Milton Way currently offering any rent specials?
809 Milton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Milton Way pet-friendly?
No, 809 Milton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 809 Milton Way offer parking?
Yes, 809 Milton Way offers parking.
Does 809 Milton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Milton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Milton Way have a pool?
Yes, 809 Milton Way has a pool.
Does 809 Milton Way have accessible units?
No, 809 Milton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Milton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Milton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Milton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Milton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

