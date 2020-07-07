809 Milton Way

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Beautiful three bedroom, two bath, two story, two car garage townhome. Featuring hardwoods downstairs and carpeting upstairs, and tile in the kitchen and baths. All kitchen appliances furnished, except for the refrigerator. Granite counter tops with an island. Full size washer and dryer connections. Garden tub and stand alone shower in master bath. This home also has hardwood flooring downstairs, and a media room. Decorative lighting, skylights, walk-in closets, fireplace, ceiling fans and blinds on all windows. This community also comes with a community pool and fitness center for your use.