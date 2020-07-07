725 Snowshill Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage

Upscale, luxury town home located just off Sam Rayburn tollway! Granite Ct's, SS appliances, scraped hardwoods and solid core doors! Very large bedrooms and closets! Master bedroom on first floor with walkin shower, jetted tub and huge walkin closet! Large covered patio that backs to the canal! Upstairs gameroom with scraped hardwood floors and covered balcony! Very energy efficient home with instant hot water! HOA fees paid by owner! HOA includes all exterior maintenance and lawn care! Community pool, clubhouse and gym! Very high-end finishout!