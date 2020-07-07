All apartments in Coppell
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:23 PM

725 Snowshill Trail

725 Snowshill Trail · No Longer Available
Location

725 Snowshill Trail, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Upscale, luxury town home located just off Sam Rayburn tollway! Granite Ct's, SS appliances, scraped hardwoods and solid core doors! Very large bedrooms and closets! Master bedroom on first floor with walkin shower, jetted tub and huge walkin closet! Large covered patio that backs to the canal! Upstairs gameroom with scraped hardwood floors and covered balcony! Very energy efficient home with instant hot water! HOA fees paid by owner! HOA includes all exterior maintenance and lawn care! Community pool, clubhouse and gym! Very high-end finishout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Snowshill Trail have any available units?
725 Snowshill Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 725 Snowshill Trail have?
Some of 725 Snowshill Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Snowshill Trail currently offering any rent specials?
725 Snowshill Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Snowshill Trail pet-friendly?
No, 725 Snowshill Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 725 Snowshill Trail offer parking?
Yes, 725 Snowshill Trail offers parking.
Does 725 Snowshill Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Snowshill Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Snowshill Trail have a pool?
Yes, 725 Snowshill Trail has a pool.
Does 725 Snowshill Trail have accessible units?
No, 725 Snowshill Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Snowshill Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Snowshill Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Snowshill Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Snowshill Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

