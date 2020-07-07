723 Warwick Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and well maintained town home, situated in the perfect location. 15 mins to DFW, Frisco, Addison, Plano, Irving, and close to all major freeways. High end finish out such as: Hand scraped hardwood floors, Subzero fridge, Wolfe gas range, Bosch dishwasher, granite & travertine counter tops, cast stone fireplace, wood shutters, wood doors, 2nd master suite up plus 3rd bdrm or family room with mini kitchen nook, study and additional storage area. Will not disappoint!! OWNER PAYS THE HOA!