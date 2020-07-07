All apartments in Coppell
723 Warwick Lane

723 Warwick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

723 Warwick Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and well maintained town home, situated in the perfect location. 15 mins to DFW, Frisco, Addison, Plano, Irving, and close to all major freeways. High end finish out such as: Hand scraped hardwood floors, Subzero fridge, Wolfe gas range, Bosch dishwasher, granite & travertine counter tops, cast stone fireplace, wood shutters, wood doors, 2nd master suite up plus 3rd bdrm or family room with mini kitchen nook, study and additional storage area. Will not disappoint!! OWNER PAYS THE HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Warwick Lane have any available units?
723 Warwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 723 Warwick Lane have?
Some of 723 Warwick Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Warwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
723 Warwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Warwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 723 Warwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 723 Warwick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 723 Warwick Lane offers parking.
Does 723 Warwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Warwick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Warwick Lane have a pool?
No, 723 Warwick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 723 Warwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 723 Warwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Warwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Warwick Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Warwick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Warwick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

