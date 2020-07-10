All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 721 Crest haven Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
721 Crest haven Road
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:30 AM

721 Crest haven Road

721 Cresthaven Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

721 Cresthaven Rd, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home on culdesac lot with master down and additional bedroom down with its own full bathroom! Large game room and high ceiling family room- great for entertaining. Two staircases going upstairs and spacious backyard. Great school district as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Crest haven Road have any available units?
721 Crest haven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 721 Crest haven Road have?
Some of 721 Crest haven Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Crest haven Road currently offering any rent specials?
721 Crest haven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Crest haven Road pet-friendly?
No, 721 Crest haven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 721 Crest haven Road offer parking?
Yes, 721 Crest haven Road offers parking.
Does 721 Crest haven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Crest haven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Crest haven Road have a pool?
No, 721 Crest haven Road does not have a pool.
Does 721 Crest haven Road have accessible units?
No, 721 Crest haven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Crest haven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Crest haven Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Crest haven Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Crest haven Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoppell Apartments with Balcony
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District