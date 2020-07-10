Beautiful home on culdesac lot with master down and additional bedroom down with its own full bathroom! Large game room and high ceiling family room- great for entertaining. Two staircases going upstairs and spacious backyard. Great school district as well!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 721 Crest haven Road have any available units?
721 Crest haven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 721 Crest haven Road have?
Some of 721 Crest haven Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Crest haven Road currently offering any rent specials?
721 Crest haven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.