638 Plumlee Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sparkling and quaint 3 bedroom Coppell home in the middle of quiet! Fenced back yard for extra privacy. Large covered party patio perfect for entertaining. Close to everything including the highly recognized Coppell schools. Professionally managed by friendly and available owner management company.

Three Bedroom includes master suite with private bathroom and oversized shower

Large living area with fireplace

Separate Dining area

Fully equipped kitchen with updated appliances, even a kitchen window over the sink!

Large fenced back yard with new 6 and 8 foot fence

Big corner lot with beautiful landscaping and mature shade trees.

Full size washer dryer connections

Large rear entry 2 car garage with opener