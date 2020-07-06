638 Plumlee Place

Amenities
Sparkling and quaint 3 bedroom Coppell home in the middle of quiet! Fenced back yard for extra privacy. Large covered party patio perfect for entertaining. Close to everything including the highly recognized Coppell schools. Professionally managed by friendly and available owner management company.
Three Bedroom includes master suite with private bathroom and oversized shower
Large living area with fireplace
Separate Dining area
Fully equipped kitchen with updated appliances, even a kitchen window over the sink!
Large fenced back yard with new 6 and 8 foot fence
Big corner lot with beautiful landscaping and mature shade trees.
Full size washer dryer connections
Large rear entry 2 car garage with opener