Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:59 AM

638 Plumlee Place

638 Plumlee Place · No Longer Available
Location

638 Plumlee Place, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sparkling and quaint 3 bedroom Coppell home in the middle of quiet! Fenced back yard for extra privacy. Large covered party patio perfect for entertaining. Close to everything including the highly recognized Coppell schools. Professionally managed by friendly and available owner management company.
Three Bedroom includes master suite with private bathroom and oversized shower
Large living area with fireplace
Separate Dining area
Fully equipped kitchen with updated appliances, even a kitchen window over the sink!
Large fenced back yard with new 6 and 8 foot fence
Big corner lot with beautiful landscaping and mature shade trees.
Full size washer dryer connections
Large rear entry 2 car garage with opener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Plumlee Place have any available units?
638 Plumlee Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 638 Plumlee Place have?
Some of 638 Plumlee Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Plumlee Place currently offering any rent specials?
638 Plumlee Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Plumlee Place pet-friendly?
No, 638 Plumlee Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 638 Plumlee Place offer parking?
Yes, 638 Plumlee Place offers parking.
Does 638 Plumlee Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Plumlee Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Plumlee Place have a pool?
No, 638 Plumlee Place does not have a pool.
Does 638 Plumlee Place have accessible units?
No, 638 Plumlee Place does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Plumlee Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 Plumlee Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 638 Plumlee Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 Plumlee Place does not have units with air conditioning.

