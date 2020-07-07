All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:37 AM

614 Saint Andrews Place

614 Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

614 Saint Andrew's Place, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This completely renovated 3 bed, 2.1 bath home is ready for Move-in NOW! Downstairs master suite features NEW tub, walk-in shower, tile flooring, double sinks & granite counters. Kitchen has NEW cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, 1 full updated bath and loft. Fresh paint inside & out. NEW carpet, vinyl and tile flooring throughout. NEW windows & light fixtures. Parks and greenbelt nearby. Coppell ISD. Pets are case by case basis. Hurry this one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Saint Andrews Place have any available units?
614 Saint Andrews Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 614 Saint Andrews Place have?
Some of 614 Saint Andrews Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Saint Andrews Place currently offering any rent specials?
614 Saint Andrews Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Saint Andrews Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Saint Andrews Place is pet friendly.
Does 614 Saint Andrews Place offer parking?
No, 614 Saint Andrews Place does not offer parking.
Does 614 Saint Andrews Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Saint Andrews Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Saint Andrews Place have a pool?
No, 614 Saint Andrews Place does not have a pool.
Does 614 Saint Andrews Place have accessible units?
No, 614 Saint Andrews Place does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Saint Andrews Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Saint Andrews Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Saint Andrews Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Saint Andrews Place does not have units with air conditioning.

