614 Saint Andrews Place

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

This completely renovated 3 bed, 2.1 bath home is ready for Move-in NOW! Downstairs master suite features NEW tub, walk-in shower, tile flooring, double sinks & granite counters. Kitchen has NEW cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, 1 full updated bath and loft. Fresh paint inside & out. NEW carpet, vinyl and tile flooring throughout. NEW windows & light fixtures. Parks and greenbelt nearby. Coppell ISD. Pets are case by case basis. Hurry this one will go fast!