Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

.SPACIOUS 4 BDRM HOME WITH STUNNING LAKE VIEWS FROM LARGE CLIMATE CONTROLLED SUNROOM AND POOL AREA. MASTER IS DOWN WITH 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS. A LARGE GAMEROOM AND 3 BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED UPSTAIRS, WITH FEATURES INCLUDING WALK-INS, LAUNDRY CHUTE, ALL NEW FLOORING AND ARE SERVICED WITH A LARGE BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS & SEPARATE TUB,SHOWER,TOILET AREA FOR PRIVACY. KITCHEN HAS SLAB QUARTZ ISLAND. PREFER 16 MONTH TO 28 MONTH LEASE.