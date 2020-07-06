All apartments in Coppell
569 Rocky Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location

569 Rocky Branch Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Stunning Modern Hill Country Custom on approximately .39 acre creek lot in coveted Northlake Woodlands. Flowing spacious design. Stately stone fireplace defines the rich character of the home. High end stainless appliances & granite countertops in kitchen open to the spacious living area w roll out wood casement windows. Covered outdoor living beautiful stone fireplace & built-in grill. Beautiful yard with room for pool. Downstairs secluded master retreat w serene views of the backyard. Private downstairs study w rich built-ins. Upstairs media room for movie nights. Game room w built-ins for studying. Huge laundry rooms & extra large mud room. Walk to Duck Pond Park. Top rated Coppell Schools. Shows amazing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 569 Rocky Branch Lane have any available units?
569 Rocky Branch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 569 Rocky Branch Lane have?
Some of 569 Rocky Branch Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 569 Rocky Branch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
569 Rocky Branch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 569 Rocky Branch Lane pet-friendly?
No, 569 Rocky Branch Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 569 Rocky Branch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 569 Rocky Branch Lane offers parking.
Does 569 Rocky Branch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 569 Rocky Branch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 569 Rocky Branch Lane have a pool?
Yes, 569 Rocky Branch Lane has a pool.
Does 569 Rocky Branch Lane have accessible units?
No, 569 Rocky Branch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 569 Rocky Branch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 569 Rocky Branch Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 569 Rocky Branch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 569 Rocky Branch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

