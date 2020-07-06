Stunning Modern Hill Country Custom on approximately .39 acre creek lot in coveted Northlake Woodlands. Flowing spacious design. Stately stone fireplace defines the rich character of the home. High end stainless appliances & granite countertops in kitchen open to the spacious living area w roll out wood casement windows. Covered outdoor living beautiful stone fireplace & built-in grill. Beautiful yard with room for pool. Downstairs secluded master retreat w serene views of the backyard. Private downstairs study w rich built-ins. Upstairs media room for movie nights. Game room w built-ins for studying. Huge laundry rooms & extra large mud room. Walk to Duck Pond Park. Top rated Coppell Schools. Shows amazing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 569 Rocky Branch Lane have any available units?
569 Rocky Branch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 569 Rocky Branch Lane have?
Some of 569 Rocky Branch Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 569 Rocky Branch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
569 Rocky Branch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.