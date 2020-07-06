569 Rocky Branch Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill media room

Stunning Modern Hill Country Custom on approximately .39 acre creek lot in coveted Northlake Woodlands. Flowing spacious design. Stately stone fireplace defines the rich character of the home. High end stainless appliances & granite countertops in kitchen open to the spacious living area w roll out wood casement windows. Covered outdoor living beautiful stone fireplace & built-in grill. Beautiful yard with room for pool. Downstairs secluded master retreat w serene views of the backyard. Private downstairs study w rich built-ins. Upstairs media room for movie nights. Game room w built-ins for studying. Huge laundry rooms & extra large mud room. Walk to Duck Pond Park. Top rated Coppell Schools. Shows amazing!