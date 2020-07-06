All apartments in Coppell
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:22 AM

564 Mobley Way Court

564 Mobley Way · No Longer Available
Location

564 Mobley Way, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous single family home in Coppell ISD with ALL the amenities! Handscraped wood floors, iron staircase, 8 ft doors, raised ceiling in master, remodeled master bath, oversized walk-in closet. Surround sound wiring throughout house, wet bar, huge multi-level deck-arbor with spa that overlooks park and wooded nature trail. Kitchen has 36 in upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances including dishwasher, stone back splash, granite counters. The downstairs and deck have been freshly painted in a neutral color. The home is within walking distance to all the activities of Main Street Coppell, dining, farmers market, splash pad, George's and so much more. You won't want to miss seeing this home, it has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 Mobley Way Court have any available units?
564 Mobley Way Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 564 Mobley Way Court have?
Some of 564 Mobley Way Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 Mobley Way Court currently offering any rent specials?
564 Mobley Way Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 Mobley Way Court pet-friendly?
No, 564 Mobley Way Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 564 Mobley Way Court offer parking?
Yes, 564 Mobley Way Court offers parking.
Does 564 Mobley Way Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 564 Mobley Way Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 Mobley Way Court have a pool?
No, 564 Mobley Way Court does not have a pool.
Does 564 Mobley Way Court have accessible units?
No, 564 Mobley Way Court does not have accessible units.
Does 564 Mobley Way Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 564 Mobley Way Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 564 Mobley Way Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 564 Mobley Way Court does not have units with air conditioning.

