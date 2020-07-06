564 Mobley Way Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous single family home in Coppell ISD with ALL the amenities! Handscraped wood floors, iron staircase, 8 ft doors, raised ceiling in master, remodeled master bath, oversized walk-in closet. Surround sound wiring throughout house, wet bar, huge multi-level deck-arbor with spa that overlooks park and wooded nature trail. Kitchen has 36 in upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances including dishwasher, stone back splash, granite counters. The downstairs and deck have been freshly painted in a neutral color. The home is within walking distance to all the activities of Main Street Coppell, dining, farmers market, splash pad, George's and so much more. You won't want to miss seeing this home, it has it all!