All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 539 Meadowview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
539 Meadowview Lane
Last updated April 19 2019 at 4:47 PM

539 Meadowview Lane

539 Meadowview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

539 Meadowview Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate 4 bedroom with 3 bathrooms! Open floor plan! Warm neutral tones! Update fixtures! Plantaion Shutters! Hardwood floors and Ceramic Tile! Beam ceilings! Cooks dream kitchen with tons of cabinet space, plus a breakfast bar, granite, gas cook top, double ovens and a cozy breakfast nook. Oversized master suite with a sitting area great for relaxing! Master bath features a separate shower, dual sinks and garden tub. HUGE 4th bedrooms functions perfectly as a game room!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Meadowview Lane have any available units?
539 Meadowview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 539 Meadowview Lane have?
Some of 539 Meadowview Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Meadowview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
539 Meadowview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Meadowview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 Meadowview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 539 Meadowview Lane offer parking?
No, 539 Meadowview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 539 Meadowview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Meadowview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Meadowview Lane have a pool?
No, 539 Meadowview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 539 Meadowview Lane have accessible units?
No, 539 Meadowview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Meadowview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 Meadowview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Meadowview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 Meadowview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District