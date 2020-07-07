539 Meadowview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate 4 bedroom with 3 bathrooms! Open floor plan! Warm neutral tones! Update fixtures! Plantaion Shutters! Hardwood floors and Ceramic Tile! Beam ceilings! Cooks dream kitchen with tons of cabinet space, plus a breakfast bar, granite, gas cook top, double ovens and a cozy breakfast nook. Oversized master suite with a sitting area great for relaxing! Master bath features a separate shower, dual sinks and garden tub. HUGE 4th bedrooms functions perfectly as a game room!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



