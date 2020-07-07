All apartments in Coppell
535 Raintree Cir
535 Raintree Cir

535 Raintree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

535 Raintree Circle, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1a32d403f ----
Spectacular! 4 Bedroom & 3 1/2 Bath home located in the highly rated Coppell ISD. Wood flooring in living area, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, dining, and large breakfast nook. New carpeting in all four bedrooms. Over sized master has the second fireplace, and access to the balcony. Master bathroom beautifully upgraded. HOME IS OCCUPIED. AGENT SHOWINGS ONLY. TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, GO TO RENTDFW.NET, SELECT PROPERTY AND FILL OUT CONTACT AGENT. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Granite Countertops
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Raintree Cir have any available units?
535 Raintree Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 535 Raintree Cir have?
Some of 535 Raintree Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Raintree Cir currently offering any rent specials?
535 Raintree Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Raintree Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 Raintree Cir is pet friendly.
Does 535 Raintree Cir offer parking?
No, 535 Raintree Cir does not offer parking.
Does 535 Raintree Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Raintree Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Raintree Cir have a pool?
No, 535 Raintree Cir does not have a pool.
Does 535 Raintree Cir have accessible units?
No, 535 Raintree Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Raintree Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Raintree Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Raintree Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 535 Raintree Cir has units with air conditioning.

