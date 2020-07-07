535 Raintree Cir

Amenities

Spectacular! 4 Bedroom & 3 1/2 Bath home located in the highly rated Coppell ISD. Wood flooring in living area, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, dining, and large breakfast nook. New carpeting in all four bedrooms. Over sized master has the second fireplace, and access to the balcony. Master bathroom beautifully upgraded. HOME IS OCCUPIED. AGENT SHOWINGS ONLY. TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, GO TO RENTDFW.NET, SELECT PROPERTY AND FILL OUT CONTACT AGENT. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



