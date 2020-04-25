506 Gifford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available for immediate move in! Fresh updated paint throughout Nice kitchen with granite counter tops, center island to include the stove. Home comes furnished side by side refrigerator. Cozy breakfast nook with a window seat, spacious formal dining area for entertaining that could also be used as an additional living space. Very large master bedroom with lots of natural lighting, master bathroom offers double sinks and large soaking tub. Flexible space off of main living room can be used as a fourth bedroom, study, office or living area. Two car garage with opener and a fabulous neighborhood!