All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 506 Gifford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
506 Gifford Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 2:51 PM

506 Gifford Drive

506 Gifford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

506 Gifford Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for immediate move in! Fresh updated paint throughout Nice kitchen with granite counter tops, center island to include the stove. Home comes furnished side by side refrigerator. Cozy breakfast nook with a window seat, spacious formal dining area for entertaining that could also be used as an additional living space. Very large master bedroom with lots of natural lighting, master bathroom offers double sinks and large soaking tub. Flexible space off of main living room can be used as a fourth bedroom, study, office or living area. Two car garage with opener and a fabulous neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Gifford Drive have any available units?
506 Gifford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 506 Gifford Drive have?
Some of 506 Gifford Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Gifford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 Gifford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Gifford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 506 Gifford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 506 Gifford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 506 Gifford Drive offers parking.
Does 506 Gifford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Gifford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Gifford Drive have a pool?
No, 506 Gifford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 Gifford Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 Gifford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Gifford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Gifford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Gifford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Gifford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District