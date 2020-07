Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

6 month lease option! Charming and spacious single story home near duck pond & park! This home features updated flooring, 2 living areas, new paint, new carpet, updated bathrooms, crown molding and tons of natural light. Open kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including refrigerator, built in microwave and large eat-in area. Master suite complete with walk in shower and walk-in closet. Relax on your covered back patio enjoying the fall weather. A Must See!