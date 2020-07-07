All apartments in Coppell
431 Rockcrest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

431 Rockcrest Drive

431 Rockcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

431 Rockcrest Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
game room
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Elegant house in sought after Coppell ISD. Walk to elementary & middle school. Great floor plan with split bedrooms. Split formals make living area the ideal home office. Large kitchen with island opens to family room with cathedral ceiling. Huge game room upstairs. Master suite is tucked away downstairs for privacy. Landlord provide ASH homewarranty which can cover tenants' washer and refrigerator. Two patios in backyard. Easy access to major highways & DFW airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Rockcrest Drive have any available units?
431 Rockcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 431 Rockcrest Drive have?
Some of 431 Rockcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Rockcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
431 Rockcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Rockcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 431 Rockcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 431 Rockcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 431 Rockcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 431 Rockcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Rockcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Rockcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 431 Rockcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 431 Rockcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 431 Rockcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Rockcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Rockcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Rockcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Rockcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

