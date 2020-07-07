431 Rockcrest Drive

Amenities

Elegant house in sought after Coppell ISD. Walk to elementary & middle school. Great floor plan with split bedrooms. Split formals make living area the ideal home office. Large kitchen with island opens to family room with cathedral ceiling. Huge game room upstairs. Master suite is tucked away downstairs for privacy. Landlord provide ASH homewarranty which can cover tenants' washer and refrigerator. Two patios in backyard. Easy access to major highways & DFW airport.