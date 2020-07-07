Elegant house in sought after Coppell ISD. Walk to elementary & middle school. Great floor plan with split bedrooms. Split formals make living area the ideal home office. Large kitchen with island opens to family room with cathedral ceiling. Huge game room upstairs. Master suite is tucked away downstairs for privacy. Landlord provide ASH homewarranty which can cover tenants' washer and refrigerator. Two patios in backyard. Easy access to major highways & DFW airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 431 Rockcrest Drive have any available units?
431 Rockcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 431 Rockcrest Drive have?
Some of 431 Rockcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Rockcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
431 Rockcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.