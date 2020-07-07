421 Parkview Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious 4 bed 3 bath home located in a beautiful and sought after neighborhood. The house is equipped with a tankless water heater, large pool, waterfall, and fire place. Plenty of natural light floods in, creating a warm and comfortable atmosphere. Upgrades have been made throughout the house, from new kitchen tiles and granite counters, to new paint and new carpet. The house is minutes away from Andy Brown Park and the Coppell High School, making it a desirable location for families.