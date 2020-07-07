All apartments in Coppell
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:10 AM

421 Parkview Place

421 Parkview Place · No Longer Available
Coppell
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

421 Parkview Place, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious 4 bed 3 bath home located in a beautiful and sought after neighborhood. The house is equipped with a tankless water heater, large pool, waterfall, and fire place. Plenty of natural light floods in, creating a warm and comfortable atmosphere. Upgrades have been made throughout the house, from new kitchen tiles and granite counters, to new paint and new carpet. The house is minutes away from Andy Brown Park and the Coppell High School, making it a desirable location for families.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Parkview Place have any available units?
421 Parkview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 421 Parkview Place have?
Some of 421 Parkview Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Parkview Place currently offering any rent specials?
421 Parkview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Parkview Place pet-friendly?
No, 421 Parkview Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 421 Parkview Place offer parking?
Yes, 421 Parkview Place offers parking.
Does 421 Parkview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Parkview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Parkview Place have a pool?
Yes, 421 Parkview Place has a pool.
Does 421 Parkview Place have accessible units?
No, 421 Parkview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Parkview Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Parkview Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Parkview Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Parkview Place does not have units with air conditioning.

