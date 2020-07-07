All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 414 Cambria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
414 Cambria
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:24 PM

414 Cambria

414 Cambria Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

414 Cambria Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful open and bright Coppell home. You will immediately feel at home when you walk in the front door and see the open area with the fireplace and decorative multi-color wood plank accent wall. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home. No carpet anywhere. Private covered patio just off the dining room to enjoy your coffee. The spacious backyard is fully fenced and has a separate area fenced area for a dog. Large shade trees in the front and back. Located within walking distance to Austin Elementary and steps to a greenbelt leading to the park.
Quite Cul-de-sac street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Cambria have any available units?
414 Cambria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 414 Cambria have?
Some of 414 Cambria's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Cambria currently offering any rent specials?
414 Cambria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Cambria pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Cambria is pet friendly.
Does 414 Cambria offer parking?
No, 414 Cambria does not offer parking.
Does 414 Cambria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Cambria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Cambria have a pool?
No, 414 Cambria does not have a pool.
Does 414 Cambria have accessible units?
No, 414 Cambria does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Cambria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Cambria has units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Cambria have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Cambria does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District