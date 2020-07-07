414 Cambria

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful open and bright Coppell home. You will immediately feel at home when you walk in the front door and see the open area with the fireplace and decorative multi-color wood plank accent wall. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home. No carpet anywhere. Private covered patio just off the dining room to enjoy your coffee. The spacious backyard is fully fenced and has a separate area fenced area for a dog. Large shade trees in the front and back. Located within walking distance to Austin Elementary and steps to a greenbelt leading to the park.

Quite Cul-de-sac street.