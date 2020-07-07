Beautiful open and bright Coppell home. You will immediately feel at home when you walk in the front door and see the open area with the fireplace and decorative multi-color wood plank accent wall. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home. No carpet anywhere. Private covered patio just off the dining room to enjoy your coffee. The spacious backyard is fully fenced and has a separate area fenced area for a dog. Large shade trees in the front and back. Located within walking distance to Austin Elementary and steps to a greenbelt leading to the park. Quite Cul-de-sac street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 414 Cambria have any available units?
414 Cambria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 414 Cambria have?
Some of 414 Cambria's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Cambria currently offering any rent specials?
414 Cambria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Cambria pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Cambria is pet friendly.
Does 414 Cambria offer parking?
No, 414 Cambria does not offer parking.
Does 414 Cambria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Cambria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Cambria have a pool?
No, 414 Cambria does not have a pool.
Does 414 Cambria have accessible units?
No, 414 Cambria does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Cambria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Cambria has units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Cambria have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Cambria does not have units with air conditioning.
