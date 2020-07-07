All apartments in Coppell
325 S MacArthur Boulevard

325 South Macarthur Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

325 South Macarthur Boulevard, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated cream puff of a home. Granite counter tops in kitchen and master bathroom. Interior and exterior recently painted. Newish carpeting. Updated double pane windows. Good sized backyard with wooden fence. Many new fixtures and newer hardware. Both bathrooms gutted and remodeled in July 2019. And more...... Great home in Coppell ISD. Oversized garage and whole yard sprinkler system. Home includes a refrigerator. Just waiting for a new tenant. Ideal location close to Music City Mall at Vista Ridge, Interstate highways and tollways, schools and the new Irving Music Factory. Don't miss your opportunity to move into this outstanding, totally updated home in Coppell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 S MacArthur Boulevard have any available units?
325 S MacArthur Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 325 S MacArthur Boulevard have?
Some of 325 S MacArthur Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 S MacArthur Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
325 S MacArthur Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 S MacArthur Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 325 S MacArthur Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 325 S MacArthur Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 325 S MacArthur Boulevard offers parking.
Does 325 S MacArthur Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 S MacArthur Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 S MacArthur Boulevard have a pool?
No, 325 S MacArthur Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 325 S MacArthur Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 325 S MacArthur Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 325 S MacArthur Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 S MacArthur Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 S MacArthur Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 S MacArthur Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

