325 S MacArthur Boulevard

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated cream puff of a home. Granite counter tops in kitchen and master bathroom. Interior and exterior recently painted. Newish carpeting. Updated double pane windows. Good sized backyard with wooden fence. Many new fixtures and newer hardware. Both bathrooms gutted and remodeled in July 2019. And more...... Great home in Coppell ISD. Oversized garage and whole yard sprinkler system. Home includes a refrigerator. Just waiting for a new tenant. Ideal location close to Music City Mall at Vista Ridge, Interstate highways and tollways, schools and the new Irving Music Factory. Don't miss your opportunity to move into this outstanding, totally updated home in Coppell.