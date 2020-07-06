All apartments in Coppell
321 Pepperwood Street

Location

321 Pepperwood Street, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Renovated home last year! Beautiful house with spacious open floorplan and updates galore including, decorative lighting, can lighting, neutral paint, plush carpet, vaulted ceiling, tiled fireplace with mantle, custom floors and more! The eat-in kitchen offers an abundance of custom cabinets granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & built-microwave. Large mast suite with his and her walk-in closets, separate updated shower. Secondary bedrooms are generous in size. HUGE backyard is perfect for entertaining and play. A must-see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Pepperwood Street have any available units?
321 Pepperwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 321 Pepperwood Street have?
Some of 321 Pepperwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Pepperwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 Pepperwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Pepperwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 Pepperwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 321 Pepperwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 321 Pepperwood Street offers parking.
Does 321 Pepperwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Pepperwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Pepperwood Street have a pool?
No, 321 Pepperwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 Pepperwood Street have accessible units?
No, 321 Pepperwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Pepperwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Pepperwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Pepperwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Pepperwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

