321 Pepperwood Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Renovated home last year! Beautiful house with spacious open floorplan and updates galore including, decorative lighting, can lighting, neutral paint, plush carpet, vaulted ceiling, tiled fireplace with mantle, custom floors and more! The eat-in kitchen offers an abundance of custom cabinets granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & built-microwave. Large mast suite with his and her walk-in closets, separate updated shower. Secondary bedrooms are generous in size. HUGE backyard is perfect for entertaining and play. A must-see.